Ukraine to pitch harsher Russian sanctions to EU next week as US sanctions fall through, Reuters reports

by Dmytro Basmat May 22, 2025 5:58 AM 3 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is set to pitch a larger number of recommendations to the European Union next week as to how the bloc can continue to ramp up economic pressure on Moscow through sanctions, Reuters reported on May 21.

The additional recommendations penned in the white paper come as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to refuse to adopt additional sanctions on Russia — even as Moscow continues to refuse to accept a 30-day ceasefire.

The New York Times reported on May 20, citing a White House official, that Trump refuses to impose sanctions on Russia as it may hinder future business and trade opportunities with Moscow.

Trump previously said the U.S. would join partners in imposing "further sanctions" if Russia does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire. Despite numerous threats, Trump has never followed through on imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

"Today, in practice, Washington has ceased participation in nearly all intergovernmental platforms focused on sanctions and export control," the white paper read, according to Reuters. "On the contrary, it should catalyse the EU to assume a leading role in this domain."

Reuters reported that Ukraine will propose to the EU that the bloc speed up the seizure of frozen Russian assets to provide to Kyiv. The additional proposed sanctions would also target foreign companies that assist Russia through the use of technology, and "the introduction of secondary sanctions on purchasers of Russian oil".

The proposal from Kyiv comes as EU members ponder the implementation of an 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on May 20, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said that harsher sanctions must be imposed as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to reject a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Budrys further called on the EU to target Russia's energy, liquid natural gas (LNG), oil, and nuclear fuel exports as well as financial institutions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed similar points in his evening address on May 20, calling for the EU to to apply additional sanctions on "Russian oil, the tanker fleet, all their energy infrastructure that finances the war, all their banks, all financial schemes, and Russia’s military industry."

In its pitch to the EU next week, Kyiv will also encourage the EU to make decisions on future sanctions through a majority vote, not unanimous decision.

In previous decisions, Hungary and Slovakia have attempted to block sanctions packages, citing their skepticism around support for Ukraine.

Politico reported on May 20 that the EU is shifting its focus away from providing development aid toward strategic goals like enforcing sanctions against Russia and building defense partnerships, with resources being redirected to match those priorities.

EU to downsize diplomatic service, prioritize Russia sanctions enforcement, POLITICO reports
The European Union is preparing to downsize its diplomatic service – the European External Action Service (EEAS) – and redirect funds toward strategic interests such as enforcing sanctions against Russia, POLITICO reported on May 20.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk

Trump refusing to adopt sanctions against Russia as it would affect business opportunities with Moscow, NYT reports
Speaking to the New York Times on the condition of anonymity, a White House official familiar with the call, said that imposing sanctions could impede Trump’s goal of “maximizing economic opportunities for Americans,” the publication wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat


Author: Dmytro Basmat

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.