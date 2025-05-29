Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukraine to boycott World Judo Championships over Belarus's participation under national flag

by Kateryna Denisova May 29, 2025 2:00 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Daria Bilodid (white) competes with Serbia's Milica Nikolic during their judo women's -48kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan on July 24, 2021. (Jack Guez/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not take part in the World Judo Championships set for June in Budapest due to Belarus’s participation in the competition, the Ukrainian Judo Federation announced on May 29.

The decision came after the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) confirmed, following an appeal from Kyiv, that Belarusian athletes are allowed to take part in all international competitions under national symbols from June 1, 2025.

Since the outbreak of Moscow's full-scale war, Ukraine has repeatedly called for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ultimately, these athletes were allowed to compete only as "individual neutral athletes" in individual disciplines without using any national symbols related to their countries.

While Belarus, an ally of Russia, has not directly participated in the war, it has allowed the Kremlin to use its territory as a staging ground for its operations against Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian committee, the federation said in its response that "the IJF is committed to ensuring that sport serves as a platform for dialogue, unity, and understanding — building bridges, not walls."

The Ukrainian Judo Federation condemned the decision, saying that it contradicts "the fundamental principles of fairness, responsibility, and solidarity in the global sports movement."

"We firmly believe that allowing athletes from aggressor countries to compete under national symbols is not only a case of political blindness but also a blatant disregard for the victims of war and international law," the statement read.

As of March, 591 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russia in the war, with 22 held captive and 11 missing, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Editors' Picks

