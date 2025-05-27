Ukraine to boost interceptor drone production, increase funding for ballistic missile development, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will increase interceptor drone and ballistic missile funding amid increased Russian drone and missile attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on May 26.

"I instructed a significant increase in the production of our interceptor drones, and we will be engaging more funding from our partners to support this," Zelensky said.

"I also ordered dedicated funding for Ukraine’s ballistic missile program to accelerate missile production," he added.

Russia has intensified aerial attacks against Ukraine in recent days. On May 26, Russia launched its third large-scale aerial and drone assault against Ukraine in three nights, killing at least six people and injuring 24 across the country.

The attack marked the most extensive drone strike against Ukraine during the full-scale war, topping the previous record of 298 drones just a day earlier on May 25.

Russia launched over 900 strike drones over the last three days, in addition to cruise and ballistic missiles, Zelensky said.

"Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice — the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives."

Ukraine and Russia held peace talks in Istanbul on May 16, where both sides agreed to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

The peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia were largely inconclusive, with Moscow reiterating maximalist demands and sending a delegation of lower-level officials.

Despite the peace talks in Turkey, Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks against Ukraine.

Russia launched nine Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS bomber planes and a record number of 355 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 26.