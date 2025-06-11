20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Ukraine to get $2.26 billion from UK for arms purchases, PM says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 11, 2025 5:04 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a governmental meeting on Jan. 30, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
Ukraine is expected to get nearly 1.7 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) from the U.K. to buy air defense systems and missiles, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on June 11, citng a decision by Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers.

The new funding will be used to buy Rapid Ranger air defense systems and Martlet lightweight multirole missiles, Shmyhal said, describing the deal as a "significant strengthening" of Ukraine's air defense capacity amid intensifying Russian air assaults.

Rapid Ranger is a mobile, laser-guided air defense system built for rapid deployment and effective against low-flying threats, including drones and helicopters. It is typically paired with the Martlet missile, which is designed for use against drones and light aircraft.

"This month, the U.K. also announced record aid for the supply of drones. We are talking about 350 million pounds ($473 million), which will allow 100,000 drones to be transferred to Ukraine this year," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.  

The announcement follows Russia's June 10 aerial attack on Kyiv, one of the largest during the full-scale war. The night before, Ukrainian air defense shot down 479 Russian drones and missiles in a record air assault, according to the country's Air Force.

This year, the U.K. has allocated 4.5 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) for military assistance to Ukraine, marking its largest annual commitment so far.

London remains one of Kyiv's most steadfast military partners, providing long-range missiles, armored vehicles, training, and political support against Russian aggression.

Russia’s nuclear deterrent against US not ‘significantly’ affected by Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb, official claims
“Our nuclear deterrence potential against the U.S. and any other potential adversary has not suffered significant damage,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

Video

What Russia's 1 million casualties mean for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York sits down with George Barros, team lead for the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War, to discuss what Russia’s approaching one million casualties mean for its war effort in Ukraine. They explore how the Kremlin might generate more forces — and what impact this could have on Russia’s economy.
