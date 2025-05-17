Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Eurovision, Ukraine, Culture, Ukrainian music, Austria, Europe
Edit post

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 18, 2025 2:56 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian band Ziferblat representing Ukraine with the song "Bird of Pray" performs during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland.

This year's winner was Austrian singer JJ with the song "Wasted Love," scoring 436 points.

Yuval Raphael of Israel took second place with "New Day Will Rise," earning 357 points. Estonia’s Tommy Cash followed closely in third with "Espresso Macchiato," finishing with 356 points.

Ukraine’s Ziferblat placed ninth, receiving 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.

Ziferblat includes three members: vocalist Daniil Leshchynskyi, guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi, and drummer Fedir Hodakov.

Eurovision, held annually, is the world’s largest music competition and serves as a platform for participating countries – including Ukraine – to showcase their cultures on a global stage.

Ukraine first started participating in Eurovision in 2003 and has won three times since then. The first time, Ukraine claimed victory in 2004 with Ruslana's "Wild Dances."

Jamala followed in 2016 with "1944," a song referencing the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars carried out by the Soviet Union.

Most recently, Kalush Orchestra took first place in 2022 – the same year as Russia's full-scale invasion – with their song "Stefania."

This year's Eurovision Song Contest was marked by controversy, as multiple contestants – including representatives from Estonia, Austria, Ireland, Armenia, and Georgiahave come under scrutiny for their perceived ties to Russia or cultural influences linked to it.

Russia has been banned from the song contest since its illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

‘It’s all a farce’ — Ukrainian soldiers on Russia’s ‘smokescreen’ peace talks in Istanbul
The first direct peace talks in years between Kyiv and Moscow ended on May 16 with Russia once again rejecting an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. In turn, Russia demanded that Ukrainian troops leave four of the country’s regions, which Moscow partly controls. Such a demand is a non-starter for Ukraine. Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:56 AM

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.