Ukraine strikes Russian missile base in Bryansk Oblast, damages Iskander launchers, Ukrainian military says

Ukrainian forces launched a missile strike on June 5 targeting a concentration of Russian missile troops near the city of Klintsy in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The strike reportedly destroyed one Iskander missile launcher and seriously damaged two others. The targeted unit, part of Russia’s 26th Missile Brigade, had attempted to fire on Ukrainian territory — likely aiming at Kyiv — before it was hit, according to the military.

"Thanks to effective reconnaissance and the coordinated efforts of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, the targets were successfully hit," the General Staff said.

The agency added that there were no civilian casualties, and assessments of Russian losses are ongoing.

The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile system used by Russia for precision strikes against military and infrastructure targets.

With a range of up to 500 kilometers (some 311 miles) and the ability to carry conventional or nuclear warheads, the system remains a key component of Russia's tactical missile forces.

Ukrainian forces launched a missile strike targeting a concentration of Russian missile troops in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on June 5, 2025. (General Staff / Telegram)

Bryansk Oblast lies just northeast of Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, making it one of the key Russian regions bordering northern Ukraine.

The strike came as part of Ukraine's broader effort to degrade Russia's offensive capabilities.

On the same night, Russia launched 103 drones — including Iranian-designed Shahed suicide drones — and one Iskander-M ballistic missile against Ukrainian territory.

Targeting missile assets there may disrupt Russia's ability to launch precision strikes, particularly in advance of an anticipated new summer offensive.