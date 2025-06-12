20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

News Feed, Russia, Moscow Oblast, Ukraine, Drone attack, War
Edit post

Ukraine strikes Russian electronics plant in Moscow Oblast, military says

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2025 9:52 AM 1 min read
An explosion in Moscow Oblast, Russia, following a Ukrainian strike overnight on June 12, 2025. (General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Rezonit Technopark in Russia's Moscow Oblast overnight on June 12, with explosions reported at the facility, the Ukrainian military said.

The operation was meant to "reduce Russia's ability to produce high-tech weapons and equipment," as the facility assembles circuit boards and electronics for the Russian military-industrial complex, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified, according to the statement.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 52 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three over Moscow Oblast. Russian officials have not commented on a possible attack against the technopark.

The facility is located in Zubovo, around 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukraine has repeatedly deployed long-range drones to target Russian military and industrial facilities deep in the rear, aiming to disrupt Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war. In one of the most daring operations, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked four Russian air bases on June 1, allegedly hitting 41 Russian bombers and other aircraft.

Martin Fornusek

