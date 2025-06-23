Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Rostov Oblast, War, Ukraine, Attacks on Russia, Oil
Edit post

Ukraine strikes Atlas oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, General Staff says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 23, 2025 9:23 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery in Tuapse, Russia, on March 23, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces struck the Atlas oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 23, the General Staff reported.

The attack ignited a fire at the site, with Ukrainian forces saying the strike had reached its intended target. The facility supplies fuel and lubricants to Russian military units.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, confirmed that a fire occurred at an industrial facility after the attack. He added that no one was injured.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to the military.

Located near the Azov Sea and bordering Ukraine, Rostov Oblast plays a crucial logistical role for Russia's war effort due to its proximity to front-line operations. The same depot was previously targeted in November 2024.

"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

The strike is part of Ukraine's broader campaign aimed at disrupting Russian supply chains and degrading its capacity to sustain the full-scale invasion.

Fuel depots, rail infrastructure, and ammunition stockpiles inside Russia and occupied territories have increasingly become targets for long-range drone and missile strikes.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.