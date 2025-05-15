Ukraine shows its latest 'ship-killer' Magura drone series to the public for the first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on May 14 for the first time presented its latest versatile Magura naval drones to the public.

The Magura drones, as well as the Sea Baby drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have been pivotal in turning the tide of the war in the Black Sea, destroying or damaging multiple Russian ships and other assets.

HUR's Group 13 has deployed Magura drones to successfully hit 17 naval and aerial Russian targets. Fifteen of them, including two Mi-8 helicopters, two Su-30 fighter jets, and the Sergey Kotov, Ivanovets, and Ceasar Kunikov warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, have been destroyed, the agency said.

A Magura naval drone unveiled presented by Ukraine's military intelligence on May 14, 2025. (HUR/Telegram) A Magura naval drone unveiled presented by Ukraine's military intelligence on May 14, 2025. (HUR/Telegram) A Magura naval drone unveiled presented by Ukraine's military intelligence on May 14, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

Several variants of the Magura drones exist, including the "ship-killer" V5, the V7 capable of carrying machine guns or anti-air missiles, and the multi-platform V6P.

As of 2024, Ukraine was reportedly able to destroy or disable one-third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a drone and missile campaign, despite Moscow's significant advantage in sheer naval power.

Black Sea hostilities have since then quieted down as Russia moved most of its naval assets from occupied Crimea further east and Ukraine managed to resume its maritime shipping.