Ukraine shoots down nearly 500 drones, missiles in Russian record strike, Air Force says

Ukraine's Air Force said on June 9 that it intercepted a total of 479 Russian drones and missiles during a record-high wave of strikes overnight.

According to the official statement, Russia launched 499 weapons, including 479 Shahed‑type attack drones and various decoy drones, four Kh‑47M2 "Kinzhal" air-launched ballistic missiles, 10 Kh‑101 cruise missiles, three Kh‑22 cruise missiles over the Black Sea, two Kh‑31P anti‑radar missiles, and one Kh‑35 cruise missile from occupied Crimea.

Ukraine had reportedly neutralized 479 of the incoming targets, with 292 were shot down, and 187 jammed or lost via electronic warfare.

In Kyiv Oblast, air‑raid sirens lasted over ten hours, according to Governor Mykola Kalashnyk. Air defences shot down Russian drones. No civilian casualties were reported. Two houses, a car, and an outbuilding in Boryspil district were reportedly damaged.

In Rivne Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Koval described the night as very heavy. One civilian was reportedly injured. The attack, according to Koval, was the largest since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Over the day, 498 strikes reportedly struck 14 populated areas.

In Kherson Oblast, numerous towns were hit by drones, artillery, and airstrikes. Three apartment blocks, 13 houses, a farm, and vehicles were damaged. Four civilians were injured, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, nine villages were hit. Seven civilians suffered minor injuries, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian forces reportedly used 22 unguided aviation rockets, 18 guided bombs (KAB), 6 Geran (Shahed) drones, 4 unspecified UAVs, and 1 Molniya drone. Civil damage included houses, a store, a camp, and vehicles.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian defences downed six UAVs at night, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A farm, houses, and vehicles in the region were reportedly hit.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces launched nearly 90 strikes across 35 settlements, injuring nine civilians, local authorities reported. Shops, a school, homes, and cars were reportedly damaged. Authorities evacuated 21 people.

In Cherkasy Oblast, air defences shot down 33 Russian drones overnight. No injuries were reported, but falling debris damaged four houses, a farm outbuilding, and a car in the Cherkasy district.