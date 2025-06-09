20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Ukraine says it hit Russian MiG-31, Su-30/34 fighter jets following attack on airfield

by Anna Fratsyvir June 9, 2025 10:27 AM 2 min read
Russian MiG-31BM fighters fly over Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2019, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian strike allegedly damaged two Russian military aircraft — a MiG-31 and either a Su-30 or Su-34 fighter jet — at an airfield used to launch Kinzhal missile attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on May 9.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, the military said.

Ukraine's overnight strike targeted the Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which the Kremlin uses to launch MiG-31K jets armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, according to the General Staff.

The operation was conducted by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in coordination with other units.

The strike happened as Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian cities overnight on June 9.

Recently, Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian military aircraft, which Moscow often uses to target civilian infrastructure. Earlier this month, Ukrainian drones destroyed dozens of Russian strategic bombers and surveillance aircraft in a series of attacks dubbed Operation Spiderweb.

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) used smuggled first-person-view drones to strike four Russian airfields: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya. The SBU said 41 aircraft were damaged or destroyed, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes, causing an estimated $7 billion in damage.

Footage of those strikes, released by Ukrainian officials on June 4, showed direct hits on key Russian aircraft. Ukrainian officials say such operations aim to limit Russia's ability to launch missile attacks against Ukrainian cities.

Operation Spiderweb — everything we know about Ukraine’s ‘audacious’ attack on Russia’s heavy bombers
Ukraine was jubilant on June 1 as news filtered through of a stunning drone attack targeting Russian heavy bombers, that simultaneously targeted four air bases, two of them thousands of miles inside Russia. “Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

6:17 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine refutes Russia’s claims of disrupting POW exchange.

"If the Russian side is now backing away from what was promised in Istanbul, it raises serious questions about the reliability and capability of their negotiating team," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 7.
