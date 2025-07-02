Ukraine says it wasn't notified of US weapons shipment halt; official insists 'deliveries continue'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has not received any official notification from the U.S. about suspension or rescheduling of military aid, the Defense Ministry said on July 2, following media reporting that Washington had paused some shipments of Patriot missiles and other arms.

In a statement, the ministry said it is working to verify the current status of all elements in the agreed aid packages and has requested a phone call with U.S. defense officials for further clarification.

"Ukraine has not received official notices regarding the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of agreed defense assistance," the statement read.

Despite the reporting, Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that the "deliveries continue."

"It would look very strange and inhumane to stop supplying anti-air missiles for Patriot systems that protect Ukrainian civilians," Podolyak said when asked about the reported pause on air on the Freedom TV channel.

Politico reported that the U.S. Defense Department has paused shipments of key air defense and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns about declining U.S. stockpiles. Among the withheld items are Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery rounds, Hellfire missiles, and other munitions used by Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets.

The White House confirmed the decision for the media, saying it was part of a broader reassessment of American military aid to foreign partners.

"(The decision) was made to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Charge d'Affaires John Ginkel on July 2 to voice concern over the reported pause in weapons shipments.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa warned during the meeting that "any delay or hesitation in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage Russia to continue war and terror, rather than pursue peace."

The Kremlin has welcomed the reported move, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that "the fewer weapons that are supplied to Ukraine, the closer the end of the (war)."

The move comes as Ukraine faces intensifying Russian attacks. In June, Russia launched a record 5,337 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukrainian targets, the highest monthly total since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The U.S. did not approve any new military aid packages after President Donald Trump took office in January. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also signaled that future U.S. defense budgets will reduce the scale of assistance to Ukraine.