Ukraine, Russia preparing for new prisoner exchange following 2nd round of peace talks, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story has been updated with statements by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisor Vladimir Medinsky after the second round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Russia and Ukraine are preparing to hold a new prisoner of war (POW) exchange mediated by Turkey, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 2 at the Bucharest Nine (B9) summit.

The development comes after the second round of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul on the same day.

Ukraine's Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, Rustem Umerov, later confirmed that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an exchange with priority given to seriously injured and younger soldiers, Suspilne reported.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide and head of Russia's delegation to Istanbul, clarified that the exchange would apply to people under 25. The total number of people involved in the exchange could be as many as 1,000, he added.

As a result of the previous talks in Istanbul in May, Kyiv and Moscow carried out the largest prisoner swap during Russia's war in Ukraine, exchanging 1,000 people from each side.

"If Russia turns the Istanbul meetings into empty talk, new sanctions will have to be imposed not only by Europe but also at the level of the G7, including the U.S. and all those who want them," Zelensky said.

According to the president, sanctions should remain an important lever of influence on Russia, as it continues the war in Ukraine.

"Sanctions against Russia are necessary because they will significantly reduce tanker use and trade opportunities. Lower oil prices could hit the Russian economy. Without pressure, Putin will continue to manipulate everyone who wants to end the war," Zelensky added.

During the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation presented a peace proposal expressing its readiness to make concessions regarding Russian sanctions if a full ceasefire is achieved. According to the proposal, some of the restrictions could be lifted gradually, provided that there is a mechanism for their renewal if necessary.

The Ukrainian proposal also includes a prisoner swap in an all-for-all format, bringing back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, as well as the release of all civilians held in Russian captivity.

While ceasefire agreements and peace talks have remained elusive since the start of the full-scale invasion, regular prisoner swaps have remained one of the few areas of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

Ukraine has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, but Russia has so far rejected the proposal.

At least 8,000 Ukrainian service members are held captive by Russia, Iryna Vereshchuk, president's office deputy head, said on May 1, citing data from Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs.

Kyiv does not release the figures for how many Russian POWs are currently in Ukrainian custody.