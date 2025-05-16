Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

BREAKING: Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul end less than two hours in

by Kateryna Denisova May 16, 2025 3:33 PM 1 min read
Russia's delegation head and advisor to Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, flanked by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin (L) and head of Russia military intelligence (GRU) Igor Kostyukov (R), speaks to the press in istanbul on May 15, 2025. (Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded their talks in Istanbul on May 16 after speaking for less than two hours, Sky News reported, citing an unnamed source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source told Sky News that Russia has made "unrealistic" demands that go "far beyond anything ever discussed."

Some of these demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from their own territory as a condition for a ceasefire, according to the source.

Moscow has repeatedly demanded Ukraine to retreat from the entirety of four Ukrainian oblasts that President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed.

The Kremlin illegally declared annexation of the four oblasts – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson – following sham referenda in late 2022, incorporating them into Russia’s constitution - in a move that holds no weight internationally.

None of the four regions Russia controls in full.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

