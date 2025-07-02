Ukraine reportedly strikes ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot in the town of Khartsyzk in occupied Donetsk Oblast on July 2, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Videos posted on social media purportedly show massive explosions near the reported ammunition depot, located just east of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported attack. No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

A purported video of explosions at a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk Oblast on July 2, 2025. (ASTRA/Telegram)

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

On the evening of June 30, Ukraine similarly struck a command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Russia has for months focused its offensive efforts on the embattled town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and has recently been escalating attempts to break through to neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region that has not yet seen combat.