News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, ammunition
Ukraine reportedly strikes ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat July 3, 2025 12:07 AM 2 min read
A screenshot from a recording posted on social media of a purported Ukrainian attack on a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk Oblast on July 2, 2025. (ASTRA/Telegram) 
Ukraine reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot in the town of Khartsyzk in occupied Donetsk Oblast on July 2, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Videos posted on social media purportedly show massive explosions near the reported ammunition depot, located just east of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported attack. No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

A purported video of explosions at a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk Oblast on July 2, 2025. (ASTRA/Telegram)

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

On the evening of June 30, Ukraine similarly struck a command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Russia has for months focused its offensive efforts on the embattled town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and has recently been escalating attempts to break through to neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region that has not yet seen combat.

Ukraine war latest: As Russia ramps up missile attacks, US halts promised air defense shipments to Ukraine
Key developments on July 2: * As Russia ramps up missile attacks, US halts promised air defense shipments to Ukraine * North Korea to send up to 30,000 more troops to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine, CNN reports * Ukraine denies another Russian claim of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast breakthrough, says small incursion repelled
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat

Failed US peace effort left Ukraine worse off, expert argues.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sat down with Michael McFaul, an academic and former U.S. ambassador to Russia (2012–2014), to discuss the state of the Ukraine-Russia peace process following U.S. President Donald Trump’s failed effort, the threat of U.S. disengagement, and a congressional bill introducing new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners supporting its war machine.
