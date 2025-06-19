Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 30 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from June 9–June 15, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Candidate implicated in corruption case shortlisted to lead Ukraine’s gas grid operator

Oksana Kryvenko, director of regulation at GTSOU and a former head of Ukraine’s energy regulator, became one of seven finalists in the selection process for CEO of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

In 2024 she was appointed as advisor to the current Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

She is also a defendant in the Rotterdam+ case, a high-profile investigation by NABU currently under trial.

Obligations to the EU

Ukraine falls short on reform targets, risks 1.5 billion euros short in EU support

Ukraine has completed only three of 11 reform benchmarks due by the end of Q2, according to monitoring report of RRR4U, a consortium of Ukrainian top think tanks. Three missed structural milestones from Q1 — reform of ARMA, expanding the High Anti-Corruption Court’s staff, and restructuring territorial executive governance — could cost the country up to 1.5 billion euros in EU funding under the Ukraine Facility program.

Ukraine Parliament to consider EU-linked bіills, including ARMA reform

Ukraine’s parliament Verkhovna Rada is set to review a series of legislative initiatives this week tied to the country's commitments under the Ukraine Facility program.

On June 18, lawmakers are expected to vote in final reading draft law #12374-d, which aims to restart Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). The president’s alternative proposal, draft law #13268, is also on the agenda.

There are also several other bills on the agenda, including:

draft law #12377 on the fundamentals of housing policy;

presidential draft law #13302 on establishing a Specialized Administrative Court and an Appellate Administrative Court;

draft law #9363 on the digitalization of enforcement proceedings;

draft law #13202-1 aligning Ukraine’s agricultural support mechanisms with EU standards.

Ukraine appoints youngest Prosecutor General in country's history

Ukraine’s Parliament on June 17 appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as prosecutor general, ending a seven-month vacancy. Kravchenko, 35, most recently headed the State Tax Service and previously served as governor of Kyiv Oblast. His appointment makes him the youngest prosecutor general in Ukraine’s history, having just reached the minimum age threshold for the role in March.

Ukraine expects Cabinet shake-up, with Svyrydenko tipped as new prime minister

The Presidential Office plans to replace Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, with a decision reportedly finalized over the weekend, according to several sources of Yaroslav Zhelezniak. First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is expected to be nominated as his successor. Svyrydenko seems to be the only candidate under consideration.

Before proceeding, parliament is likely to amend Article 10 of the Law on Martial Law, which currently prohibits dismissing the Cabinet during wartime. Once passed, Shmyhal is expected to resign voluntarily, clearing the way for the formation of a new government.