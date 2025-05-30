Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 27

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 27 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from May 19–May 25, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF

Ukraine approves roadmap for customs reform planning amid implementation deadlock

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, following a proposal by the Finance Ministry, has approved the development of a medium-term action plan for customs reform implementation under the National Revenue Strategy through 2030.

The move comes despite mounting criticism from civil society and lawmakers that the government has deliberately stalled customs reform for over five months — specifically by failing to form the selection commission required by law and the International Monetary Fund’s financial support program to reboot the State Customs Service.

Zelensky submits bill to establish two specialized administrative courts in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted draft law #13302 to parliament, proposing the creation of a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal, both to be headquartered in Kyiv with nationwide jurisdiction.

Parliament is set to vote for the draft law in the first reading during the next plenary meetings scheduled for June 3-5.

According to the explanatory note, the bill has been prepared to implement the legal framework for launching the two new courts. The proposal follows prior approval by the High Council of Justice, which endorsed the president’s initiative to formally establish the courts and begin operational planning.

The courts are expected to play a central role in handling public administration and anti-corruption cases, including high-profile disputes involving state institutions.

Obligations to the EU



Ukrainian parliament to review bills linked to Ukraine Facility in early June

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, is scheduled to hold its next plenary sessions from June 3–6, with a legislative agenda that includes several bills tied to the country’s commitments under the EU-backed Ukraine Facility program.

Among the priority bills:

draft law #13165 and alternatives on improving judicial integrity declarations (first reading);

and alternatives on improving judicial integrity declarations (first reading); draft law #12377 on establishing the fundamentals of national housing policy (first reading);

on establishing the fundamentals of national housing policy (first reading); draft law #9363 on the digitalization of enforcement proceedings (repeated second reading);

on the digitalization of enforcement proceedings (repeated second reading); draft law #12374-d on the restart and strengthening of the institutional capacity of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) (second reading).

In addition, lawmakers are expected to consider in second reading draft law #13018-d on financial inclusion, which would allow the establishment of banking services via Ukrposhta. While not a binding obligation, the legislation is part of Ukraine’s soft commitments under its IMF memorandum.

Other key economic issues

Ukraine projects steady economic growth, slowing inflation through 2028 in budget forecast

A draft of Ukraine’s medium-term budget declaration, obtained by the Parliament’s Temporary Investigative Commission on Economic Security outlines moderate economic growth and a gradual decline in inflation through 2028:

Nominal GDP is projected to reach: Hr 10.44 trillion ($251.3 billion) in 2026, Hr 11.92 trillion ($287.0 billion) in 2027, and Hr 13.47 trillion $324.4 billion) in 2028.

is projected to reach: Hr 10.44 trillion ($251.3 billion) in 2026, Hr 11.92 trillion ($287.0 billion) in 2027, and Hr 13.47 trillion $324.4 billion) in 2028. Annual inflation (Consumer Price Index) is expected to decline from 9.7% in 2026 to 7.1% in 2027, and 5.6% in 2028;

is expected to decline from 9.7% in 2026 to 7.1% in 2027, and 5.6% in 2028; End-of-year exchange rate is projected at: 43.7 Hr/dollar in 2025; 44.8 Hr/dollar in 2026; 45.3 Hr/dollar in 2027; 45.8 Hr/dollar in 2028.

The draft is part of Ukraine’s annual fiscal planning cycle. The Cabinet of Ministers must adopt the declaration by June 1, though figures remain subject to revision in the final version.



