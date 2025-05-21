Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 26

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 26 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from May 12–May 18, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF

Bureau of Economic Security commission releases preliminary candidate ranking ahead of final interviews

The selection commission for the new director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has published a preliminary ranking of the 16 candidates progressing to the final interview stage.

Interviews are scheduled for June 8, 9, and 10, after which the commission is expected to submit no more than two candidates to the prime minister for formal appointment.

Crypto legalization bill blocked by NSSMC head and Presidential Office

Ukraine has indefinitely postponed consideration of its draft law on virtual assets, despite earlier plans to bring it to a vote in parliament in early May.

A draft law aimed at legalizing virtual assets in Ukraine has been pulled from the legislative agenda following intervention by the Presidential Office, according to opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak. The move reportedly came after National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Head Ruslan Mahomedov escalated his concerns to Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak. Mahomedov reportedly demanded revisions to expand the commission’s role as regulator and insisted the draft be sent for additional review by the Security Service of Ukraine.

While the legislation is not part of Ukraine’s binding reform benchmarks, the government made a soft commitment in its IMF memorandum to update virtual asset legislation by end-October 2025.

Ukrainian government publishes report of IMF-linked NABU Audit

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has published the final report of the external independent audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), covering the period from March 2023 to November 2024.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the audit, conducted by an expert commission, assessed NABU’s performance as moderately effective and issued 26 recommendations relating to strategic planning, data usage, performance tracking, and institutional coordination.

The commission also identified external constraints affecting NABU’s operations and called on parliament and other institutions to address these systemic issues.

Publication of the audit report fulfills a key structural benchmark under Ukraine’s International Monetary Fund memorandum, with the revised deadline extended to July 2025 during the Fund’s March review.

Obligations to the EU

Financial Stability Council approves NPL strategy revisions under Ukraine Facility

Ukraine’s Financial Stability Council of the National Bank of Ukraine, has approved amendments to the Lending Development Strategy. The changes are intended to align the strategy with upcoming legislative reforms under the Ukraine Facility, specifically focusing on the development of the non-performing loans (NPL) market and the attraction of foreign investment into this segment.

Parliament advances bill to expand oversight of local government acts

Ukraine’s Parliament has passed in its first reading draft law #13150, introduced by David Arakhamia and other MPs, which would establish a registry of local government decisions and expand oversight functions. The bill forms part of Ukraine’s legislative obligations under the Ukraine Facility program.