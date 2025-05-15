Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 25

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 25 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from May 5–May 11, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Ukraine misses customs reform deadline, jeopardizing IMF commitments

Ukraine’s government has failed to launch the reboot of the State Customs Service, risking a key International Monetary Fund structural benchmark and putting up to $1.3 billion in international aid at risk.

Despite a legal requirement to form a selection commission for the new head of customs by Jan. 1, the Finance Ministry has not acted. According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the delay is being orchestrated by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and the Government Committee led by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, reportedly under direct instructions from the President’s Office to block the reform.

The continued inaction not only violates Ukrainian law but undermines commitments to the IMF, U.S., and World Bank, who have already disbursed funding tied to the reform. The IMF deadline for appointing a new customs chief by end-June 2025 is now considered unrealistic, raising the risk of future funding being withheld.

Obligations to the EU



G7 backs ARMA reform bill, but parliament fails to add it to agenda again

The G7 ambassadors have voiced support for draft law #12374-d, aimed at overhauling Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). The bill was developed under the leadership of MP Anastasiia Radina and is required under the EU’s Ukraine Facility program.

Despite international backing, the bill was not included in this week’s parliamentary agenda. Ukraine already missed the March 31 deadline for passage, putting 300 million euros in EU funding at risk.

Moreover, ARMA publicly questioned the bill, claiming international partners had raised concerns — an assertion at odds with the G7’s public endorsement.

Other key economic issues



Ukraine ratifies U.S. critical minerals agreement, advances supporting legislation

On May 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the ratification of the critical minerals agreement between Ukraine and the United States, following unanimous support from all parliamentary factions.

Last week, parliament also passed in the first reading draft law #13256, which introduces amendments to the Budget Code to implement the agreement’s provisions.