News Feed, War, Ukraine, European Union, Russian assets, Denys Shmyhal, Business
Ukraine receives 5th tranche of EU aid from frozen Russian assets, PM confirms

by Anna Fratsyvir June 13, 2025 1:37 PM 1 min read
Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's prime minister, during a bilateral meeting with Janet Yellen, then-U.S. treasury secretary (not pictured) at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, U.S., on April 17, 2024. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in macro-financial assistance from the European Union as part of a G7 loan, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on June 13.

"This is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration) initiative," Shmyhal wrote on social media. "The funds will be directed toward key expenditures of the state budget."

Shmyhal thanked Ukraine's partners for their "consistent and reliable support," adding, "Together, we will make (Russia) pay for all the damage caused to Ukraine."

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has received a total of 7 billion euros ($8 billion) from the European Union under the ERA initiative, which is funded by the windfall profits generated from immobilized Russian sovereign assets.

The ERA mechanism, launched by the G7 and backed by the EU and the United States, is a $50 billion program designed to support Ukraine through loans repaid using future income from frozen Russian assets. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, G7 countries have frozen around $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

Ukraine received the previous 1-billion-euro tranche on May 8 as part of the fourth installment of EU aid under ERA.

EU provides Ukraine with $1 billion tranche under G7 loan covered by Russian assets
This is the fourth such tranche from the bloc, which is secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
