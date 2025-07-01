Ukraine receives $500 million in IMF funding, maintaining growth forecasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received approximately $500 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking the ninth tranche under the Extended Fund Facility program, the Finance Ministry announced in a press release on July 1.

The EFF Program has allocated $15.5 billion to Ukraine in budget support over a four-year period. The program has now delivered $10.6 billion to Ukraine since it began in 2023.

"In total, during the full-scale war, $13.3 billion in financial assistance from the Fund has been received by the state budget," Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in a press release.

According to the IMF, Ukraine successfully met all quantitative performance criteria through March 2025, including the prior action to submit a detailed reform plan for the State Customs Service (SCS).

The IMF extended deadlines for several Ukrainian reforms, including appointing a new customs chief.

First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath, said that Ukraine must continue anti-corruption reforms, including appointing a new head of the Economic Security Bureau and strengthening money laundering rules.

The IMF kept its 2025 growth forecast for Ukraine at 2-3%, as improved electricity supply is balanced by reduced gas output and weaker agricultural exports.

The international body expects inflation to reach 9% by year-end and recommended that Ukraine's central bank maintain tight monetary policy, warning it should "stand ready for further tightening" if inflationary expectations worsen.

"The economy has remained resilient, but the war is weighing on the outlook, with growth tempered by labor market strains and damage to energy infrastructure," Gopinath said in a statement.

The next program review is scheduled for mid-September 2025, with an IMF mission expected to visit Ukraine in August to assess progress on reform commitments.