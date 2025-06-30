Skip to content
Canada, Denys Shmyhal, Russian assets
Ukraine gets $1.7 billion loan from Canada backed by Russian assets

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2025 10:40 PM 2 min read
Participants hold a combined Canadian-Ukrainian flag during a rally to support Ukraine in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Mike Campbell / Getty Images)
Ukraine has received a 2.5 billion Canadian dollar ($1.7 billion) loan from Canada under the Group of Seven's (G7) Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on June 30.

Under the ERA mechanism, Ukraine is expected to get $50 billion in loans that will be repaid using future profits from frozen Russian assets.

Canada's contribution to the initiative is $3.5 billion, and the loan will be granted for 30 years. The Canadian government sent the first tranche in March.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received about $17.6 billion from Russia's frozen assets, according to Shmyhal.

"We insist on the complete confiscation of the frozen funds of the Russian Federation. They are needed to pay compensation to victims of the aggression and to rebuild our country. This will also be an act of justice to prevent future wars of aggression," Shmyhal said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, G7 countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

The ERA initiative, backed primarily by the U.S. and the EU, aims to use profits from these frozen assets to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

Smashing previous monthly record, Russia launches 5,337 kamikaze drones against Ukraine during June
Russia launched a record 5,337 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine in June, according to data from the Ukrainian Air Force and Dragon Capital, smashing the previous record of 4,198 set in March. Russia’s bombardments, a fact of life after three years of full-scale war, have intensified dramatically in May
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

