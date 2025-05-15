Ukraine plans to discuss only ceasefire with Russia at Istanbul talks, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian side in Turkey on May 15 specifically to discuss how to implement and monitor a U.S.-backed unconditional 30-day ceasefire, the Wall Street Journal and Suspilne reported, citing undisclosed sources.

The direct talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to take place in Istanbul on May 15, following an invitation by Russia issued in lieu of agreeing to the 30-day ceasefire. President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately agreed to attend and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to an in-person meeting.

The Russian leader seemingly declined to join himself and appointed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to lead the talks. Russian representatives have reportedly already arrived in Istanbul this morning. Kyiv has not yet named members of its delegation.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent, a source close to the Presidential Office did not confirm whether Ukraine would still hold the talks if Putin does not join. Zelensky insisted on a meeting only with Putin to discuss an unconditional ceasefire and an all-for-all prisoner exchange.

According to the source, Zelensky will decide whether to meet with Russian representatives and who will represent Ukraine after his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara.

In early March, Kyiv agreed to a U.S.-backed strategy calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Russia has so far ignored all ceasefire proposals and violated its own, continuing its attacks against Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced optimism about the talks and suggested he might join on May 16 if progress is made on May 15. Trump dismissed Putin's supposed absence, saying, "Why would he go if I'm not going?"

The U.S. president has pledged to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow, but has grown frustrated with the stalled progress. The U.S. president has been critical of both Ukraine and Russia, blaming them for the deadlock in the negotiations.