After Israel's strikes, Ukraine says Iran 'source of problems' but warns against destabilization

Kyiv on June 13 expressed concern over the security situation in the Middle East after Israeli air strikes against Iran, but stressed that Tehran remains a "source of problems" in the region "and beyond."

The statement follows what Israel called a "preemptive" strike against Iran overnight on June 13, targeting the country's nuclear program and reportedly killing top military officials.

"We would like to remind you that the Iranian regime supports Russia in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and provides Moscow with weapons to kill Ukrainians," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Along with North Korea, Iran has been a key ally to Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, providing thousands of Shahed strike drones and short-range ballistic missiles.

Ukraine has called upon the international community "to take joint and decisive action" and deter a "group of aggressive regimes — Russia, Iran, and North Korea."

Kyiv nevertheless also warned that further hostilities could destabilize the region with "negative consequences for international security and global financial stability, especially in oil markets."

Israeli strikes were quickly followed by a surge in oil prices, Russia's key export commodity, with Brent and Nymex crude prices jumping by more than 10%.

"We are convinced that restoring peace and stability in the Middle East will serve the interests not only of the region but also of the entire international community," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Iran has pledged a response to Israeli air strikes and accused the United States of "also being responsible for the dangerous consequences of this reckless escalation." The Trump administration has acknowledged it knew about the operation in advance but denied any involvement.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Tehran has already launched over 100 drones against Israel in response.

The attacks took place amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and U.S. President Donald Trump's push to find a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear aspirations. A round of indirect U.S.-Iranian negotiations in Oman was scheduled for June 15.

Russia has condemned Israel's attacks as "unprovoked aggression" and a violation of the U.N. Charter.