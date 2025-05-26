Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian POWs, Prisoner exchange
Edit post

'We could not influence the list' — Ukraine reacts to reported inclusion of alleged defector in prisoner swap with Russia

by Martin Fornusek May 26, 2025 2:44 PM 2 min read
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War's logo. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine could not influence who Russia decided to release in the recent 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, said Andrii Yusov, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW), in comments for Suspilne published on May 26.

The statement came in reaction to claims that Anatolii Taranenko, a Ukrainian service member accused of collaborating with Russia, was released by Moscow during the second phase of the prisoner exchange on May 24. Multiple media outlets recorded a man resembling Taranenko during the swap.

Taranenko surrendered to Russian proxy forces in Donetsk Oblast in 2021 and was accused of seeking to defect to Russia's side and harm his fellow Ukrainian soldiers. He then appeared in the Russian media in what was described as staged propaganda stunts.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the accusations.

Ukrainian investigators are working to identify Taranenko and verify the accusations, Yusov told Suspilne, adding that "law enforcement agencies will take an appropriate response" if the claims are confirmed.

Taranenko's alleged inclusion in the exchange exacerbated criticism that Ukraine failed to secure the release of any Azov fighters and many civilians who had been held captive by Russia for years in what was the largest prisoner swap of the full-scale war.

The Russian media reported that a man named "Anatolii Taranenko" was released in the exchange, while Ukraine has not published the official lists.

"We could not influence the list. Russia handed over who it was ready to hand over, and Ukraine as well," Yusov explained, adding that the exchange was arranged in a short time frame.

The swap was the only tangible result of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on May 16, the first such negotiations in three years. The exchange, which mostly included military captives, was carried out in three phases between May 23 and 25.

Kyiv and Moscow have previously held a number of prisoner exchanges during the full-scale war, which were more limited in scope and mediated by third-party countries.

"Ukraine is fighting for every one of its citizens. We are working under extremely difficult conditions amid the full-scale invasion, and the Mariupol garrison remains one of the top priorities for repatriation," Yusov said last week.

Ukraine brings home 303 POWs in final phase of biggest prisoner swap with Russia
The prisoner exchange took place in three phases carried out over three days, and was agreed on during peace talks held in Turkey on May 16, the first direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in three years.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.