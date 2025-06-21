Ukraine planning diplomatic overhaul to win stronger global support against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv is preparing to overhaul its Foreign Ministry and diplomatic corps in order to strengthen international support for Ukraine as the all-out war with Russia enters its fourth year, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on June 21.

The announcement is part of "a number of new decisions" Ukraine has made in response to Russia's stated aim to conquer all of Ukraine, Zelensky said in his evening address.

"(W)e will make changes to certain staff positions, including within the Ukrainian diplomatic corps and institutional management, to increase Ukraine's potential both in relations with partners and in internal Ukrainian resilience," Zelensky said.

The president said that all of Ukraine's ambassadors will hold a meeting and that results of the diplomatic transformation should be apparent in a month.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, confirmed that the president had already made decisions regarding some diplomatic personnel and that the ambassadors' meeting was scheduled for July.

"The geopolitical situation requires the diplomatic service to find new arguments and approaches adapted to realities," Sybiha said in a television broadcast on June 21.

"Therefore, the president has already made certain personnel decisions regarding the heads of some foreign institutions, because the criterion is very simple: results."

According to Sybiha, expected results include military aid packages, humanitarian and financial assistance, and support for Ukrainians living abroad.

Sybiha described the coming month as a "month of full diplomatic mobilization to bring about a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine."

The announcement comes after the disappointing outcome of the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit in Canada and before the June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague, where Zelensky will once again advocate for international support for Ukraine.

At the G7 summit, Zelensky hoped to reset relations with Washington during a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and potentially win an agreement to purchase weapons from the United States.

Trump's abrupt departure from the summit quashed those hopes, and Zelensky himself left the conference early. The G7 summit produced no unified statement on Ukraine and Trump reportedly objected to other leaders' call for stronger sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky told G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in a state of crisis."