News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, NATO, NATO summit, Volodymyr Zelensky, The Netherlands, United States
Ukraine invited to NATO summit, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2025 12:38 PM 2 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO seen during a rally in London, England, on July 10, 2024. (Olha Kharchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has been invited to the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague between June 24 and 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a June 2 online press conference attended by the Kyiv Independent.

"We were invited to the NATO summit. I think this is important," Zelensky said, adding that he held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Vilnius summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) and the Nordic countries on June 2.

"Now, (Foreign Minister Andrii) Sybiha will be speaking with his colleagues regarding infrastructure and what potential outcomes may arise from this summit in The Hague."

Zelensky did not specify who would be representing Ukraine at the summit or whether he would attend the event himself.

The statement follows speculations that the allies decided not to invite Ukraine to the annual summit due to opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later denied the claims, and the Netherlands said it would welcome Zelensky's attendance.

At the previous NATO summit in Washington in 2024, Zelensky was a prominent presence, engaging directly with allied leaders. This year, the tone appears more cautious as NATO members weigh how to handle Ukraine's future in the alliance amid renewed questions about U.S. commitment.

Trump has claimed that Ukraine provoked the war by pursuing NATO membership, a narrative often used by Russian propaganda to justify its 2022 full-scale invasion. He also signaled plans to reduce U.S. military presence in Europe and has been reluctant to provide new military support to Kyiv.

Earlier reporting suggested that this year's communique may omit direct mention of both Russia and Ukraine — a contrast to past summits where Ukraine dominated the agenda.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

