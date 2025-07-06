Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, Business, Finances
Edit post

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian financial, cryptocurrency schemes

by Kateryna Hodunova July 6, 2025 7:22 PM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on July 6 imposed sanctions aimed at countering Russian financial schemes, including those involving cryptocurrency, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his evening address.

Restrictions were imposed on 60 legal entities and 73 Russian citizens.

The latest sanctions package includes Ukrainian-led initiatives and must also align with restrictions imposed by international partners, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine will continue working with its partners to coordinate sanctions across different jurisdictions in the future, he added.

Zelensky also announced that the Ukrainian government is set to unveil new measures next week, aimed in part at aligning with European Union sanctions against Russia.

"All European packages against Russia should be implemented in the Ukrainian jurisdiction. Just like Ukrainian sanctions in the European Union," Zelensky said.

At the end of June, Zelensky imposed sanctions on 52 Russian citizens, 34 Russian companies, and one Chinese entity involved in the production of Shahed drones and chip manufacturing machinery.

Drones have become one of the defining tools of the full-scale war, used extensively by both Ukraine and Russia for surveillance, long-range strikes, and tactical battlefield advantage.

Ukraine’s artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with an artillery crew from the 28th Mechanized Brigade in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka. Following the recent decision by the Pentagon to halt shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine, a looming shell shortage is once again on the horizon for Ukrainian forces.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.