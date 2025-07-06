Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian financial, cryptocurrency schemes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on July 6 imposed sanctions aimed at countering Russian financial schemes, including those involving cryptocurrency, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his evening address.

Restrictions were imposed on 60 legal entities and 73 Russian citizens.

The latest sanctions package includes Ukrainian-led initiatives and must also align with restrictions imposed by international partners, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine will continue working with its partners to coordinate sanctions across different jurisdictions in the future, he added.

Zelensky also announced that the Ukrainian government is set to unveil new measures next week, aimed in part at aligning with European Union sanctions against Russia.

"All European packages against Russia should be implemented in the Ukrainian jurisdiction. Just like Ukrainian sanctions in the European Union," Zelensky said.

At the end of June, Zelensky imposed sanctions on 52 Russian citizens, 34 Russian companies, and one Chinese entity involved in the production of Shahed drones and chip manufacturing machinery.

Drones have become one of the defining tools of the full-scale war, used extensively by both Ukraine and Russia for surveillance, long-range strikes, and tactical battlefield advantage.