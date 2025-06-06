20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Donald Trump, G7, Canada
Ukraine hopes for Trump-Zelensky meeting in Canada during G7

by Olena Goncharova June 7, 2025 1:47 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to hold a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said on air on June 6.

The summit is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Yermak said the Ukrainian delegation’s recent trip to Washington was aimed in part at arranging the high-level meeting between Zelensky and Trump.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, arrived in the U.S. on the morning of June 3. The delegation included senior officials from the Defense Ministry and the Presidential Office.

The trip followed Zelensky's statement on June 2 that Ukraine is seeking defense agreements and a free trade deal with the United States. "I discussed this with President (Donald) Trump... We want to buy (weapons.) This is what the agreement is about – no gifts," Zelensky said.

During their visit, the Ukrainian officials were expected to engage with American counterparts on a wide range of critical issues, including ongoing negotiations in Istanbul, sanctions policy against Russia, and continued support for Ukraine amid Russia’s full-scale war.

Following the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on June 2, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that Turkey plans to facilitate a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in either Ankara or Istanbul. Speaking to reporters on the same day, Zelensky expressed readiness to take part in such talks.

"I had a conversation with President Erdoğan of Turkey. And indeed, he sent a signal, asking how I would feel about a meeting of four leaders: himself, the President of the United States, Putin, and me. I told him that I support a meeting at the level of leaders, because I have the impression that there will be no ceasefire without our meeting," Zelensky said during an online press conference attended by the Kyiv Independent.

Author: Olena Goncharova

