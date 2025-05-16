Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Turkey, Peace Talks
Ukraine holds meeting with US, Turkey ahead of peace talks with Russia

by Martin Fornusek May 16, 2025 10:51 AM 2 min read
Turkish soldiers stand guard ahead on May 15, 2025, at the office of the Turkish President in Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukrainian, U.S., and Turkish delegates met in Istanbul on May 16 for a trilateral meeting, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said ahead of the expected peace talks with Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are seen together in a video released by the ministry.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian delegation is set to meet Russian officials for the first direct negotiations since 2022, with Turkish representatives also to be present. Separate meetings between the Russian and U.S. officials are expected, though Rubio said he would not meet with Moscow's delegates himself.

After Moscow proposed to hold peace talks in Turkey this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face-to-face meeting. The Russian leader declined to attend and appointed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to lead the talks.

The Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Turkey on May 15 consisted of top Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, representatives of the Presidential Office, the military, and intelligence agencies.

However, after a three-hour meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelensky announced that a smaller delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov would travel to Istanbul to discuss a potential ceasefire deal.

Kyiv and its allies have urged Moscow to adopt an unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 as the first step toward peace talks — a proposal Russia has ignored.

While Ukrainian officials said they hope to discuss a possible truce in Istanbul, Russia presented the meeting as the continuation of the 2022 talks and stressed the need to address what it sees as the "root causes" of the war.

Moscow has presented Ukraine's NATO aspirations, as well as its language and minority laws, as the reasons behind its full-scale invasion of the country.

‘It’s a mess’ — after all the hype, Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul descend into name-calling shambles
Istanbul — it’s where Asia meets Europe, but as we now know, not where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

