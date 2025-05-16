Ukraine faces more diplomatic pressure to end war than Russia, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has faced more diplomatic pressure than Moscow has to end Russia's war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 14.

"(U.S.) President (Donald) Trump thought that it will help if we (pressure) both sides... I think they (pressured Ukraine) more than they (pressured) Russia," Zelensky said.

"(S)tep by step we were confirming it on different diplomatic platforms, agreeing on many compromises... everyone is talking about a full ceasefire as an important step, for Ukraine, it was a compromise, we have a lot of preconditions for the aggressors," Zelensky added.

Following Trump's inauguration as U.S. President, the White House held an increasingly critical tone towards Ukraine. As the U.S. failed to broker a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, Trump has instead become increasingly critical of Moscow in recent weeks.

"Ukraine is fighting for itself, we are not ready to lose our lives and our land. It doesn't mean that we are aggressors," Zelensky told reporters in Turkey.

Zelensky noted sanctions from the U.S. and Europe should be a "minimum requirement" when trying to pressure Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

"It can't be unilateral, it cannot go from only one side... pressure should not be applied only to one side, and we want to see this pressure on Russia, on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Zelensky said.

Direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia were expected to begin on May 15, but are now slated to begin on May 16.

Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands toward Ukraine in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."