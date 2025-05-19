Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Talks, War, United States, European allies, Turkey, Switzerland
Ukraine eyes peace talks with Russia, US, and EU in neutral venue, possibly Vatican, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2025 10:10 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press briefing in Kyiv on May 19, 2025, after his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19 said that Kyiv is exploring the possibility of a meeting with delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and the EU in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland, he announced at a press briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he continued to refuse to agree to a full ceasefire, instead stating he is prepared to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty."

The call follows days of largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

The Russian delegation at the peace talks consisted only of lower-ranking officials, raising doubts about Moscow's commitment to ending the war, despite the Kremlin proposing the discussions.

After the May 19 conversation, Trump said on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately start" negotiations toward a ceasefire and an end to the war.

‘It’s our land’ — Zelensky responds to Putin’s call with Trump, Russia’s Ukraine ceasefire demands
A source in the President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent that Trump and Zelensky spoke twice on May 19 — once before the scheduled call with Putin and again after it.
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk


