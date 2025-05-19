Ukraine eyes peace talks with Russia, US, and EU in neutral venue, possibly Vatican, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19 said that Kyiv is exploring the possibility of a meeting with delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and the EU in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland, he announced at a press briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he continued to refuse to agree to a full ceasefire, instead stating he is prepared to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty."

The call follows days of largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

The Russian delegation at the peace talks consisted only of lower-ranking officials, raising doubts about Moscow's commitment to ending the war, despite the Kremlin proposing the discussions.

After the May 19 conversation, Trump said on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately start" negotiations toward a ceasefire and an end to the war.