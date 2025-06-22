Ukraine evacuates 176 citizens, foreigners from Israel ahead of US strikes on Iran, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's diplomatic corps and military intelligence (HUR) evacuated 176 Ukrainian and foreign citizens from Israel to Egypt ahead of U.S. attacks on Iran, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 22.

"Evacuation efforts are also ongoing from Iran to Azerbaijan," Zelensky said on X after the U.S. launched air strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities, joining Israel's campaign against Iran's nuclear program.

The foreign nationals evacuated by Ukraine included citizens of the U.S., Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, and Estonia.

"We are responding to every request and will continue evacuation efforts," Zelensky added.

The latest chapter of hostilities between Iran and Israel began with Israeli air strikes against the Iranian nuclear program and military leaders on June 13. Israel has accused Iran of developing a nuclear weapon, a claim that Tehran denied.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly hopes that the U.S. attacks will push the Iranian leadership to the negotiating table, as the conflict was preceded by Trump's efforts to find a diplomatic solution to Tehran's nuclear aspirations.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced already on June 18 that evacuations of Ukrainian citizens from Iran and Israel are being prepared.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, over 400 Iranians have been killed and over 3,000 wounded in Israeli attacks. In turn, at least 29 Israeli citizens have been killed and 900 injured in Iranian attacks.