Ukraine dismisses Russian claims of full control over Kursk Oblast, says fighting ongoing

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces dismissed on May 21 Russian claims that fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast has ended, insisting that operations by the Ukrainian military in the border region are ongoing.

"The statements by representatives of (Russia) about the alleged end of combat operations in Kursk Oblast do not reflect the actual situation," the General Staff said in a statement.

Earlier on May 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly visited Kursk Oblast. It marked Putin's first known visit to the region since Moscow declared on April 26 that it had completed a military operation to liberate the territory from Ukrainian incursions.

A map shared by Ukraine’s General Staff on May 21, 2025, shows the situation in the Kursk direction. (General Staff / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces continue to carry out missions across the border, the military said, adding that while conditions remain difficult, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions and inflicting losses on Russian troops.

Since launching its operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 63,402 troops, including 25,625 killed, and that 971 Russian soldiers have been captured. Ukrainian forces also report destroying or damaging 5,664 pieces of Russian military equipment.

Active operations also continue in specified areas of Russia's neighboring Belgorod Oblast, according to the statement.

Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, marking the first large-scale invasion of Russian territory by foreign forces since World War II. The operation aimed to disrupt a planned Russian offensive on the neighboring Sumy Oblast and draw Russian forces away from the embattled Donetsk Oblast.

Reinforced by North Korean troops, Russia launched a push to recapture the region in early March, with Ukraine being forced to pull back from much of the initially taken territory, including the town of Sudzha.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState, Ukrainian forces still hold limited positions in the villages of Gornal and Oleshnya in Kursk Oblast.

Despite Moscow's declaration of victory in the region, Putin acknowledged on April 30 that "remnants" of Ukrainian forces are still in Kursk Oblast.