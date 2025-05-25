Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukraine destroys Russian fuel train in occupied territory, military intelligence says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2025 7:04 PM 1 min read
A screenshot released by Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency (HUR) showing the aftermath of a strike on a Russian train. (Telegram/HUR). 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed three Russian fuel tanks during a strike on a train moving through occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 24, according to Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency (HUR).

HUR released a video of the strike on its official Telegram channel on May 25, showing a train engulfed in flames. The agency said that it was responsible for the attack.

The Kyiv Independent was not able to independently verify the claims.

"At least three fuel tanks were destroyed. The railway supply of the Russian occupation forces to the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia Oblast and Crimea have been disrupted," HUR said.

Russia claims it downed 110 Ukrainian drones overnight
The drones were intercepted over several regions of Russia, including Moscow and Kursk oblasts, according to the ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

