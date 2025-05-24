Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Ukraine denies Russian presence in Sumy Oblast border village, media reports

by Anna Fratsyvir May 24, 2025 11:52 AM 2 min read
The road to the border with Russia, which is covered with a net to protect against FPV kamikaze attack drones, on April 4, 2025, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Claims that Russian troops have entered the village of Yunakivka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast are false, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne reported on May 24, citing the Ukrainian Kursk military command.

Earlier, Russia's state-run news agency TASS claimed that Russian forces had entered Yunakivka, a village near the Russian border in Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian officials refuted the claim in comments for Suspilne, saying that no Russian presence had been established in the settlement.

According to DeepState, an open-source monitoring group, several villages in the region, including Novenke, Zhuravka, Veselivka, and Basivka, remain in the so-called "gray zone," areas with ongoing or unclear military control.

The gray zone reportedly expanded toward Vodolahy and Bilovody between May 12 and 13, villages in the Khotin community west of the city of Sumy.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia to the north, has been a repeated target of Russian incursions and shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. The region has recently seen renewed hostilities as Russian forces ramp up activity along the northeastern border.

Nearly 56,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast as of May 19, with over 86,000 people currently under mandatory evacuation orders. Approximately 65% of the targeted population has already left the region, including 2,400 residents evacuated in the past week.

The latest wave of evacuations follows a deadly Russian strike on a civilian bus in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, on May 17 that killed nine people and injured seven others.

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

7:04 PM
Video

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.