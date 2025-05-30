Explosions in Vladivostok part of Ukrainian operation damaging base of elite Russian unit, source claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) was behind explosions near Desantnaya Bay in Russia's Vladivostok on May 30, which reportedly damaged military personnel and equipment, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent.

If confirmed, the Vladivostok attack is Ukraine's deepest strike into Russian territory - around 6,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

According to the source, two blasts occurred early in the morning at a site where Russia’s 47th Separate Air Assault Battalion of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade was stationed.

The 155th Marine Brigade has been actively involved in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including battles in Mariupol and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, as well as operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Local media reported two loud bangs, followed by temporary road closures and emergency vehicles seen in the area, but did not mention anything about a military base.

Russia’s Anti-Terrorist Commission of Primorsky Krai attributed the explosions to the ignition of propane-butane cylinders inside a vehicle. No official casualties have been reported.

One of the explosions allegedly happened near a checkpoint, while the other hit the location of personnel and the unit's command.

"Manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit," the source claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Desantnaya Bay is located in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, which lies some 185 kilometers (114 miles) from the Russian-North Korean border.