Explosions in Vladivostok part of Ukrainian operation damaging base of elite Russian unit, source claims

by Kateryna Denisova May 30, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read
The view of the city of Vladivostok in Russia, on June 1, 2021 (Christian Thiele/dpa via Getty Images)
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) was behind explosions near Desantnaya Bay in Russia's Vladivostok on May 30, which reportedly damaged military personnel and equipment, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent.

If confirmed, the Vladivostok attack is Ukraine's deepest strike into Russian territory - around 6,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

According to the source, two blasts occurred early in the morning at a site where Russia’s 47th Separate Air Assault Battalion of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade was stationed.

The 155th Marine Brigade has been actively involved in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including battles in Mariupol and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, as well as operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Local media reported two loud bangs, followed by temporary road closures and emergency vehicles seen in the area, but did not mention anything about a military base.

Russia’s Anti-Terrorist Commission of Primorsky Krai attributed the explosions to the ignition of propane-butane cylinders inside a vehicle. No official casualties have been reported.

One of the explosions allegedly happened near a checkpoint, while the other hit the location of personnel and the unit's command.

"Manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit," the source claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Desantnaya Bay is located in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, which lies some 185 kilometers (114 miles) from the Russian-North Korean border.

Russia ‘testing’ Europe’s capacity to help Ukraine by intensifying air attacks
As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes countrywide, all eyes are on Europe’s capacity to continue supporting Ukraine, with the future of U.S. military aid growing ever more uncertain. Ukraine should have enough air defense missiles despite the persisting shortage to avoid the worst of the
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova

10:10 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 39 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 26 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Thirty drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
9:21 AM

NATO expansion 'fair' concern for Putin, Kellogg says.

"And that's one of the issues Russia will bring up... They're also talking about Georgia, they're talking about Moldova, they're talking — obviously — about Ukraine. And we're saying, 'Okay, let's address this comprehensively,'" U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said.
3:08 PM  (Updated: )

US filmmaker injured by fallen balcony in Kyiv.

"While missiles and drones are flying, we are being injured by balconies due to someone's irresponsibility!" Christopher Walters, the injured U.S. filmmaker, said on social media.
