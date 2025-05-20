UK unveils new Russia sanctions, accuses Moscow of delaying peace efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The British government announced 100 new sanctions against Russia on May 20, pledging to ramp up pressure as Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The new measures, announced in coordination with the EU's 17th sanctions package, target "entities supporting Russia's military machine, energy exports and information war, as well as financial institutions" supporting the Russian war effort.

Even as London and Brussels unveil new economic measures, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington does not plan to impose additional sanctions to avoid disrupting peace efforts.

The U.K. stressed that the sanctions follow the largest Russian drone strike against Ukraine, involving 273 drones launched against the country overnight on May 18. The restrictions aim to disrupt Russia's supply of weaponry, namely Iskander missiles, which are often used in strikes against civilians.

The sanctions further target 14 more members of the Kremlin-funded Social Design Agency (SDA), a sanctioned Russian company accused of information operations aimed at undermining democracy and the rule of law in Ukraine and abroad.

The package also includes 18 shadow fleet vessels, 46 financial institutions helping Russia evade sanctions, and measures to prevent Russia from reconnecting to the global economy. The U.K. further said it is reviewing the possibility of further lowering the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed on Russian crude oil.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s latest strikes once again show his true colours as a warmonger," U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

"We have been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine."

European leaders have threatened Russia with additional sanctions unless Putin commits to a ceasefire and agrees to seriously engage in peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced that a new "strong EU sanctions package" is underway.

While European leaders have proclaimed that the new sanctions are coordinated with Washington, Trump denied plans for new U.S. restrictions on the Russian economy after a phone call with Putin on May 19.