Ukraine, United Kingdom, Russian assets, Aid, UK aid to Ukraine
UK to funnel $3 billion to Ukraine's arms, hardware repairs under G7 loan covered by Russian assets

by Kateryna Hodunova May 27, 2025 3:21 PM 2 min read
U.K. and Ukrainian officials meet to sign an agreement on the provision of $3 billion to Ukraine's military and defense industry under the G7's ERA initiative. Photo published on May 27, 2025. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
Kyiv and London signed an agreement to use $3 billion profits from frozen Russian assets under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative to cover the needs of the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian defense industry, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on May 27.

The G7's ERA mechanism, totaling $50 billion, provides loans to Ukraine that will be repaid using future profits from frozen Russian assets.

The U.K. has pledged to lend Ukraine 2.26 billion pounds (around $3 billion) in three equal installments as part of the G7's ERA initiative. Ukraine received the first installment worth 752 million pounds ($970 million) on March 7.

The funds will be used to purchase foreign-made defense products, repair and maintain military equipment, implement joint projects with Ukrainian and international defense companies, and purchase other critical materials, including Ukrainian-made products, the statement read.

"Ukrainian enterprises have capacities worth $35 billion, but the lack of funds does not allow them to utilize them to the fullest," Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Davyd Aloian said.

"Therefore, attracting excess profits from frozen Russian assets will significantly boost the production and repair capacities of the Ukrainian defense industry."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, G7 countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

The ERA initiative, backed primarily by the U.S. and the EU, aims to use profits from these frozen assets to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

