News Feed, United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, Fighter jets, Nuclear weapons, European Union, Russia, defense industry, Defense
UK wants nuclear-armed US fighter jets to counter Russian threat, Times reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2025 12:39 PM 2 min read
A visitor stands next a F-35 fighter jet poster during Japan Aerospace 2018 air show in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 28, 2018. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The U.K. is looking to revamp its defense capabilities and on the wish list of new weapons are U.S.-made fighter jets capable of launching tactical nuclear weapons to, in part, counter the threat from Russia, the Sunday Times reported on June 1.

The British military has a substantial nuclear arsenal, but after decommissioning a number of platforms at the end of the Cold War, can today only launch such weapons from its submarines.

According to the Sunday Times, the new air fleet will form a key part of the UK's strategic defense review, set to go public on June 2.

The military is looking at F-35A Lightning stealth fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin, the report says.

The review is largely in response to the increasing risk of state-on-state warfare, specifically the threat of a Russian attack. In other line items from the pending review, the U.K. government is asking for £6 billion ($8 billion) for more ammunition, to be manufactured in six new factories, as well as a boost in the number of the navy's fleet of destroyers and frigates from 14 to 25.

The U.K. government will also consider a new missile defense shield capable of protecting against prospective ballistic attacks.

The broad plan is to boost British defense spending to 3% of GDP. But the projected timeframe for that boost is between now and 2034.

Post-Cold War plans for increasing defense spending in Europe have historically sunk amid murky deadlines and administration handoffs.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.