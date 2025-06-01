UK wants nuclear-armed US fighter jets to counter Russian threat, Times reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is looking to revamp its defense capabilities and on the wish list of new weapons are U.S.-made fighter jets capable of launching tactical nuclear weapons to, in part, counter the threat from Russia, the Sunday Times reported on June 1.

The British military has a substantial nuclear arsenal, but after decommissioning a number of platforms at the end of the Cold War, can today only launch such weapons from its submarines.

According to the Sunday Times, the new air fleet will form a key part of the UK's strategic defense review, set to go public on June 2.

The military is looking at F-35A Lightning stealth fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin, the report says.

The review is largely in response to the increasing risk of state-on-state warfare, specifically the threat of a Russian attack. In other line items from the pending review, the U.K. government is asking for £6 billion ($8 billion) for more ammunition, to be manufactured in six new factories, as well as a boost in the number of the navy's fleet of destroyers and frigates from 14 to 25.

The U.K. government will also consider a new missile defense shield capable of protecting against prospective ballistic attacks.

The broad plan is to boost British defense spending to 3% of GDP. But the projected timeframe for that boost is between now and 2034.

Post-Cold War plans for increasing defense spending in Europe have historically sunk amid murky deadlines and administration handoffs.