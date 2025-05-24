Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

UK probes possible Russian involvement in arson attacks targeting PM Starmer, FT reports

by Anna Fratsyvir May 24, 2025 10:36 AM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, on Dec. 12, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
British security officials are investigating potential Russian involvement in a series of arson attacks on properties linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Financial Times reported on May 23, citing senior U.K. government sources.

Three separate incidents occurred earlier this month, targeting Starmer's family home in Kentish Town, north London, a car, and a former residence.

Two Ukrainian nationals, Roman Lavrynovych and Petro Pochynok, and a Romanian national, Stanislav Carpiuc, have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege the men acted in cooperation with other unknown suspects. All three are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 6, the Financial Times reports.

According to senior officials, U.K. investigators are examining whether Russian actors may have recruited the suspects. Authorities are reportedly assessing potential responses should evidence of Russian involvement emerge.

The British counter-terrorist police and prosecutors said the exact motive remains unclear, the Financial Times reported.

Western intelligence officials have warned about increasing Russian sabotage operations across Europe. Arson attacks have previously targeted other EU countries, raising suspicions of a coordinated Russian effort to destabilize the countries that support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Recently, German authorities have accused three Ukrainian nationals of an alleged Russia-orchestrated plot of aggravated arson and bombing attacks on behalf of Russian authorities.

Poland also accused two other Ukrainian nationals of being involved in suspected arson attacks believed to be backed by Russia. The incidents took place in 2024 at an IKEA store in Vilnius and a shopping center in Warsaw.

UK accuses Russian GRU of carrying out cyberattacks targeting logistics, technology organizations
The United Kingdom has exposed a cyber campaign orchestrated by Russian military intelligence (GRU) targeting Western logistics and technology organizations involved in delivering foreign assistance to Ukraine, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NSCS) announced on May 21.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.