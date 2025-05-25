Two women killed in Russian strike on residential building in Kupiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two women were killed and three others were injured on May 25 during a Russian strike on the frontline city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities reported.

"At this moment, two people are known to have died - women aged 85 and 56," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

"A 60-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman were also injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance."

Kupiansk is a key logistics and railway hub in the eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast. The strike came after Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions with drones and missiles overnight on May 25, killing 12 people, including three children, and injuring more than 60.