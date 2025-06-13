20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, israel, Iran, Iranian military, Airstrike, Nuclear safety
Edit post

Israel launches 'preemptive strikes' on Iran, likely targeting nuclear program

by Lucy Pakhnyuk and Dmytro Basmat June 13, 2025 4:02 AM 2 min read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to visit the Platform 17 Memorial (Gleis 17) at Grunewald train station in Berlin on March 16, 2023. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and is being updated.

Israeli forces launched "preemptive strikes" on Iran overnight on June 13, the country's Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future” Katz said in a statement.

The strikes reportedly targeted Iran's nuclear programs as well as other military targets, CNN reported. Multiple explosions were also reported in Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who plans to convene a cabinet meeting in response to the strikes, expressed concerns about escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, warning that a "massive conflict" could erupt in the Middle East.

The United States was not involved in the strikes on Iran, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on June 12 ahead of the reported strikes, Trump warned that an Israeli strike on Iran "could happen" if a nuclear deal is not reached with Iran. Talks between Washington and Tehran were set to resume this weekend on Iran's nuclear program.

Earlier in the day, Trump emphasized that, despite the tensions, he is committed to avoiding conflict and prefers a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear aspirations. "I want to have an agreement with Iran," Trump said, referring to ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman.  

Writing on Truth Social later in the day, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to a "diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue," and insisted that his "entire administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran."

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and has expressed willingness to accept limited restrictions in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Coinciding with Trump’s remarks, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report highlighting Iran’s failure to comply with its obligations to fully disclose activities at its nuclear facilities.

Beyond the Middle East, Iran has emerged as a key ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine, supplying Moscow with drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In April 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a strategic partnership with Iran, vowing to strengthen bilateral ties and pledging not to support any third party engaged in conflict with the other.

Iran’s parliament ratifies 20-year strategic agreement with Russia
While the pact does not include a mutual defense clause, it outlines commitments for both countries to cooperate against common military threats, enhance military-technical collaboration, and participate in joint military exercises, according to Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Authors: Lucy Pakhnyuk, Dmytro Basmat

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.