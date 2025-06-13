Israel launches 'preemptive strikes' on Iran, likely targeting nuclear program

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and is being updated.

Israeli forces launched "preemptive strikes" on Iran overnight on June 13, the country's Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future” Katz said in a statement.

The strikes reportedly targeted Iran's nuclear programs as well as other military targets, CNN reported. Multiple explosions were also reported in Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who plans to convene a cabinet meeting in response to the strikes, expressed concerns about escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, warning that a "massive conflict" could erupt in the Middle East.

The United States was not involved in the strikes on Iran, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on June 12 ahead of the reported strikes, Trump warned that an Israeli strike on Iran "could happen" if a nuclear deal is not reached with Iran. Talks between Washington and Tehran were set to resume this weekend on Iran's nuclear program.

Earlier in the day, Trump emphasized that, despite the tensions, he is committed to avoiding conflict and prefers a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear aspirations. "I want to have an agreement with Iran," Trump said, referring to ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman.

Writing on Truth Social later in the day, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to a "diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue," and insisted that his "entire administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran."

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and has expressed willingness to accept limited restrictions in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Coinciding with Trump’s remarks, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report highlighting Iran’s failure to comply with its obligations to fully disclose activities at its nuclear facilities.

Beyond the Middle East, Iran has emerged as a key ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine, supplying Moscow with drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In April 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a strategic partnership with Iran, vowing to strengthen bilateral ties and pledging not to support any third party engaged in conflict with the other.