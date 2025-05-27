Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Talks, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Trump’s patience wears thin as Russia delays Ukraine peace memo, CNN reports

by Olena Goncharova May 28, 2025 1:48 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing new sanctions on Russia after a deadly weekend of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, as Moscow delays delivering a promised peace proposal.

During a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Trump was told that a "memorandum of peace" outlining conditions for a ceasefire would be delivered shortly. As of May 27, no such document has been received, a U.S. official and a White House source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that there was "no timeline" for completing the document, according to Russian state media TASS.

"He’s killing a lot of people," Trump said of Putin on May 25. "I don’t know what’s wrong with him. What the hell happened to him?" The president's comments came amid mounting pressure from both parties in Congress to take a firmer stance.

More than 80 senators have backed a bipartisan bill seeking sweeping new measures, including secondary sanctions and 500% tariffs on nations purchasing Russian energy. "All of us, by our public statements as well as private contacts, are pressing very, very hard," Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal told CNN.

On Truth Social, Trump warned that Russia is "playing with fire" and hinted at potential consequences: "What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD."

The remarks prompted a pointed reaction from Moscow, with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev interpreting them as a warning of possible escalation.

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII," Medvedev wrote on X on May 27. "I hope Trump understands this!"

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told him ahead of the Trump-Putin call that Moscow would prepare a draft outlining its requirements for a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed on May 27 that work on the document is ongoing. "As soon as the memorandum is prepared, it will be handed over to Kyiv," she said.

Bracing for more Russian attacks, an anxious Ukraine waits for Trump to do… something
After an unprecedented three-day wave of Russian aerial attacks in Ukraine over the weekend, the world is once again looking to U.S. President Donald Trump to take his first steps toward forcing Moscow to end its violence. From May 24 to 26, Russian forces fired more than 600 drones
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

9:44 AM  (Updated: )

US, EU no longer coordinating enforcement of Russia sanctions, media reports.

EU sanctions chief David O'Sullivan noted that there is "no more outreach" between the two sides on sanctions evasion and that G7 cooperation has "also lost momentum" in this regard, according to an internal report from an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels on May 20, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.