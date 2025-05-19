Trump trusts Putin, believes he wants peace in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on May 19 that he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he believes Putin wants peace in Ukraine.

Trump and Putin held a phone call earlier on May 19 as Ukraine and its allies intensify efforts to end Russia's war. Putin did not agree to a full ceasefire in his phone call with Trump, despite calls from global leaders to do so.

When asked by journalists if he believes Putin wants peace in Ukraine, Trump replied, "I do."

When asked by reporters if he trusts Putin, Trump again said, "I do."

"I think some progress has been made, it's a terrible situation going on over there. 5,000 young people every single week are being killed," Trump said outside the White House.

Trump noted that the U.S. remains in contact with Europe as ceasefire efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine are underway.

"We also spoke to the heads of most of the European nations and were trying to get that whole thing wrapped up," Trump said.

Instead of a ceasefire, Putin has insisted on negotiating a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty," he said following a two-hour call with Trump on May 19.

Russia's position in peace talks remains unchanged and requires "eliminating the root causes" of the war, Putin added.

The call between the two leaders comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Turkey. At the Istanbul talks, Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated maximalist demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.