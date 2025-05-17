Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Talks
Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath'

by Olena Goncharova May 17, 2025 6:20 PM 2 min read
In this archive photo Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be  speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10 a.m.

Trump’s comments come as peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended with no breakthrough, and Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four occupied regions none of which Russia fully controls.

"The subjects of the call will be stopping the 'bloodbath' that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade," he wrote on Truth Social.

"I will then be speaking to President Zelensky of Ukraine and then, with President Zelensky, various members of NATO," he added. "Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!"

Following his Middle East trip, Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier in an interview published on May 16 that he believes Putin is ready to strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine, but warned that if negotiations fail, his administration will move forward with sanctions against Moscow.

"Honestly, I will (impose sanctions), if we're not gonna make a deal," Trump  said. "This is turkey time, we’re talking turkey, and we’ll see what happens. This would be crushing for Russia because they're having a hard time now with the economy, oil prices are low."

Trump said he believes a deal won't be possible without his involvement and expressed plans to meet with Putin soon, adding: "I have a very good relationship with Putin."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call on May 17, reportedly initiated by the U.S., to discuss bilateral relations and recent peace talks in Istanbul, Russian state media said.

Lavrov welcomed what he called Washington’s "constructive" role in encouraging Kyiv to accept Putin's proposal to resume talks. Rubio reportedly praised the 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange and ongoing efforts to define ceasefire terms.

Author: Olena Goncharova

News Feed

10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
