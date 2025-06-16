Skip to content
Trump leaving G7 summit early ahead of anticipated June 17 meeting with Zelensky

by Dmytro Basmat June 17, 2025 2:53 AM 2 min read
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 in Taormina, Spain, on May 27, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to depart the G7 Leaders' Summit late on June 16, ahead of an anticipated high-stakes meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 17.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the depature comes as Trump is set to attend to "important matters."

"Because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Leavitt wrote on X.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned ahead of the departure that "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

It was not immediately clear as to whether Trump will return for the final day of the summit on June 17.

Zelensky was expected to meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 17, marking their third in-person meeting since the American president took office in January. The proposed meeting may serve as an inflection point for Zelensky as pressure mounts on Trump from Western allies.

"Both teams are working to ensure we meet," Zelensky said on June 14 during a closed-door briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

