Trump threatens to 'back away' from Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress is not made

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 20, 2025 1:10 AM 1 min read
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19 reiterated he would abandon efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine if progress is not made.

"I tell you, big egos involved, but I think something's going to happen. And if it doesn't, I just back away, and they're going to have to keep going," Trump said.

The U.S. president reiterated earlier remarks that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I said, 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this blood bath?' It’s a blood bath, and I do believe he wants to end it," Trump said, referring to his conversation with Putin on May 19.

Trump and Putin held a phone call earlier on May 19 as Ukraine and its allies intensify efforts to end Russia's war. Putin did not agree to a full ceasefire in his phone call with Trump, despite calls from global leaders to do so.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
