Trump threatens to 'back away' from Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress is not made

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19 reiterated he would abandon efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine if progress is not made.

"I tell you, big egos involved, but I think something's going to happen. And if it doesn't, I just back away, and they're going to have to keep going," Trump said.

The U.S. president reiterated earlier remarks that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I said, 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this blood bath?' It’s a blood bath, and I do believe he wants to end it," Trump said, referring to his conversation with Putin on May 19.

Trump and Putin held a phone call earlier on May 19 as Ukraine and its allies intensify efforts to end Russia's war. Putin did not agree to a full ceasefire in his phone call with Trump, despite calls from global leaders to do so.