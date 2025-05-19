Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peace Talks
Edit post

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova May 19, 2025 10:51 PM 2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks at an event unveiling plans to host the 2027 NFL Draft in the Oval Office of the White House on May 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Annabelle Gordon for the Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has been clear that he aims to see direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 19 during a press briefing in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations held direct talks for the first time since 2022 on May 16. They concluded without a breakthrough.

During the talks, Moscow demanded that Kyiv withdraw its troops from four partially occupied Ukrainian oblasts that Russia illegally claims as its own — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

The exchange will happen "in the next days or weeks," and civilians will not be included in the list, according to Zelensky.

In the meantime, Ukraine also wants to discuss with Russia the release of Ukrainian political prisoners and journalists, the president added.

Speaking about a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky said Russia will deliver a memorandum with its proposals.

Zelensky added that during a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, he asked for three things: a ceasefire, the agility to present the Ukrainian view on the memorandum and for decisions "to be agreed on Ukraine without Ukraine."

Zelensky had a call with Trump before the latter was to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After speaking with Trump, Putin again refused to accept a comprehensive ceasefire and said that Russia's position in the negotiations remains unchanged and requires "eliminating the root causes" of the war.

Reacting to the Putin-Trump call, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will not withdraw its troops from the partially Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, as the Russian delegation previously demanded in Istanbul.

Ukraine's president added that Kyiv is also exploring the possibility of a meeting with delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and the EU in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

‘It’s all a farce’ — Ukrainian soldiers on Russia’s ‘smokescreen’ peace talks in Istanbul
The first direct peace talks in years between Kyiv and Moscow ended on May 16 with Russia once again rejecting an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. In turn, Russia demanded that Ukrainian troops leave four of the country’s regions, which Moscow partly controls. Such a demand is a non-starter for Ukraine. Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.