Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Sanctions, United States, Ukraine
Edit post

Trump says he will not impose new sanctions on Russia

by Abbey Fenbert May 20, 2025 12:52 AM 1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to greet French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, DC, US, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose further sanctions against Russia "because there's a chance" of progress towards a ceasefire, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on May 19.

"Because I think there's a chance of getting something done, and if you do that, you could also make it much worse," he said, according to CNN.

"But there could be a time where that’s going to happen," he added.

Trump's comments come after he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day in a two-hour phone call. Putin once again did not agree to a ceasefire, instead offering to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty" with Ukraine.

Despite numerous threats, Trump has never followed through on imposing additional sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin has continued to refuse demands from the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine war latest: Putin refuses ceasefire after Trump call; Zelensky rejects Russia’s demand to withdraw troops from 4 regions
Key developments on May 19: * After call with Trump, Putin still refuses full ceasefire, again cites Russia’s ‘root causes’ of war in Ukraine * Zelensky dismisses Putin’s demand to withdraw troops from 4 Ukrainian regions * Commander of Ukraine’s 59th Brigade replaced, media reports * Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar, supply depots on
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.